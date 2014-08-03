Hot Yoga Types - Get Hot And Sweaty From Yoga

Hot Yoga, formally known as Bikram Yoga, has become increasingly popular in the recent years. It's a great way to improve your health and can provide a new and exciting way to get fit (or even lose weight) in the fall, as it starts to get cold outside. Being in a room that is heated to 95-100 degrees can be a unique experience to those of us accustomed to working out in an air-conditioned gym.

Just like any of my friends, bikram yoga simply takes care of my health and my body. I don't get sick and I always feel healthy, ready to fight against diseases. My friends often sit down with me and tell stories which bring them too much stress or problems. Before, I used to tell them a lot, but since I've found my friend Bikram, these things were lessened.

Yes, we liked it. We chose to do it again (we signed up for a month of unlimited classes). Yes, it works. We both felt renewed and cleared hot yoga poses if there is such a thing Finally no. The teachers were nothing but gracious and supportive. After getting several classes (and lots of research) under my belt, I knew I had to tell as many people about it as possible.

What to bring to your first class: water bottle, yoga mat (you can borrow one from the studio for a small fee if you don't have your own), towel, change of clothes for afterwards (the studio has locker rooms with showers).